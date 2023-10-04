Authorities relocate wayward moose wandering around NH city

KEENE, N.H. — Crews worked to relocate a wayward bull moose wandering through a New Hampshire neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Division says they responded to the city of Keene for a rutting moose. Rutting means the moose becomes more aggressive and social because it’s their mating season.

The moose had reportedly been in the area for several days, becoming a traffic hazard.

Using a dart gun to immobilize the animal, authorities were able to load the bull into a trailer and transport him to a rural area.

The moose was successfully released into a habitat much more suited for his size and stature.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Biologists, Conservation Officers, New Hampshire State Police, and Keene Police all responded to the area to ensure the public’s and moose’s safety.

