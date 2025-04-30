Armed man shot by police in NH following distress call in ‘critical but stable condition,’ AG says

KEENE, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after an allegedly armed man was shot by police on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella‘s office, Keene Police responded to the intersection of Baker and Colby Street after a 911 call for a person in distress.

Investigators say that arriving officers found a man, identified as 25-year-old Cullen Costa, carrying a gun.

“During the subsequent encounter, an officer used deadly force and fired his weapon,” a spokesperson for Formella’s office said.

Costa was transported to an area hospital where he remains in “critical but stable condition,” investigators say.

The AG’s office did not release details as to what led up to the shooting.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

“Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview‚” a spokesperson for Formella’s office said. “The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

