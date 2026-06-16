Chemical spill in Mass. school classroom leaves 1 hospitalized, prompts hazmat response

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. — Emergency and hazmat crews responded to a Massachusetts high school on Monday afternoon after a chemical spill in a classroom, officials said.

Crews were called to East Longmeadow High School around 12:45 p.m., where they found roughly 1 to 1.5 gallons of sulfuric acid that had spilled on the ground after a bottle was accidentally dropped in a chemistry classroom, according to the East Longmeadow Fire Department.

The State Hazmat team was activated for a Tier 1 response — the lowest level — and crews worked to safely neutralize the chemical. A specialized service was also brought in to decontaminate the area and remove any remaining hazardous materials.

One person was injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials have not released details on the severity of the injuries.

Because it was a half-day, all students had already been dismissed at the time of the spill.

All emergency crews cleared the scene by 4 p.m. School was not impacted on Tuesday.

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