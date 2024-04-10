Chelsea mother to be arraigned on manslaughter, endangerment charges in death of her 3-year-old son

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Chelsea mother arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son will face a judge on Wednesday.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, is slated to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers found Prudencio’s son, Yael Guardado-Prudencio, unresponsive inside her home at the Acadia apartment building on Spencer Avenue on Sunday morning.

“The death of someone so young is a tragedy beyond words. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved this young boy, and to the police and emergency services personnel who responded to the scene that sad morning,” Hayden said in a statement.

Hayden’s office hasn’t released specific details on the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Balloons, candles, flowers, and stuffed animals were spotted outside the entrance of the Acadia in remembrance of the little boy.

“It’s really tough. It breaks your heart,” Rai, a neighbor who knows the suspect, said.

Rai explained that the 25-year-old single mother raised three young kids in a tough situation. He also told Boston 25 that Prudencio had just gotten out of a toxic relationship about six months ago.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group