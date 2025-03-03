Chelsea drawbridge temporarily closed for 'emergency repairs', MassDOT says

CHELSEA, Mass. — Highway officials closed a North Shore drawbridge during the Tuesday afternoon commute to make emergency repairs and let vessels pass underneath.

According to a MassDOT spokesperson, the U.S. Coast Guard required the Chelsea Drawbridge to close from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to move three vessels and to allow bridge crews to make emergency repairs to damaged fiber optic cables.

The closure caused severe traffic delays in the area.

The extent of the repairs being made were not immediately available.

Over the weekend, the Chelsea Drawbridge became stuck in the upright position for several hours. It’s unclear if the repairs made Monday are connected to that incident.

In #Boston #Chelsea, Chelsea Street Bridge is currently stuck in upright position. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 1, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

