Chelmsford firefighter condition upgraded to stable after falling 40 feet

STOW, Mass. — A Chelmsford firefighter is slowly improving after falling 40 feet last week at the Mass. Fire Academy in Stow.

28-year-old Nick Spinale’s condition was recently upgraded from critical to stable, according to the Chelmsford Firefighters IAFF Local 1839.

Spinale landed on solid concrete and suffered significant internal and external injuries which required transport via UMass Memorial Life flight.

Chelmsford Firefighters IAFF 1839 will be hosting a blood drive on May 4 in Nick’s honor with the American Red Cross and the Massachusetts Fire Academy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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