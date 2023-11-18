Cheers to Cheevers: Linus Ullmark pays tribute to legendary Bruins goaltender with celebratory mask

BOSTON — Linus Ullmark will pay tribute to a netminder of Boston Bruins past Saturday night during their clash against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.

On a night in which the Bruins will pay tribute to the “Big Bad Bruins”, Ullmark will wear a mask paying tribute to their two-time Stanley Cup-winning backstop, Gerry Cheevers.

Ullmark Mask (Boston Bruins)

Ullmark white mask is etched with black stitches, just as Cheever’s mask was in the Bruins’ heyday.

Cheevers would add a new stitch to his mask whenever a wayward puck would hit him in the face.

Gerry Cheever Bruins 19 Jan 1996: Goalie Gerry Cheever #30 of the Boston Bruins is bonked on the head by Lanny McDonald #9 of the NHL Heroes of Hockey team during an exhibition game at the FleetCenter in Boston, Massachusetts, before the NHL All Star Game. Mandatory Credit: (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

In addition to the stitches, Ullmark’s mask sports the names of some of the quintessential Big Bag Bruins like Terry O’Reilly, Bobby Orr, Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito and Cheevers.

It’ll be the second time this year that Ullmark’s fresh dudes will be shackled to the bench as Jeremy Swayman makes the start. Cheevers was also the backup goaltender the night he debuted his special “Early Years” mask, paying tribute to early-era Bruins like Eddie Shore, Willie O’Ree and Tiny Thompson.

Every mask Ullmark wears for their era nights will be auctioned off to benefit the Bruins Foundation.

The Bruins and Canadiens will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m.

A legendary lid.@Icebeardude’s gear for tonight’s #NHLBruins Centennial celebration is a nod to Gerry Cheevers’ iconic mask. pic.twitter.com/6VWBuxnqKI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 18, 2023

