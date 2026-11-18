BOSTON — Seven Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket games are nearing a major deadline, and players with winning tickets will want to cash them in before time runs out.

Prizes for seven scratch ticket games are scheduled to expire on Dec. 18, 2026, as part of the Lottery’s standard end-of-game procedures. The affected games were launched between 2022 and 2024.

The Massachusetts State Lottery must receive winning tickets by 5 p.m. on the final redemption date.

What scratch ticket games are expiring?

Year: 2022



Game #: 354



Ticket price: $10

Year: 2023



Game #: 405



Ticket price: $5

Year: 2023



Game #: 415



Ticket price: $2

Year: 2024



Game #: 435



Ticket price: $0

Year: 2024



Game #: 447



Ticket price: $1

Year: 2024



Game #: 459



Ticket price: $1

Year: 2024



Game #: 463



Ticket price: $10

Why do Lottery prizes expire?

The Lottery typically issues an End of Game Announcement when a game’s top or grand prizes have been claimed or when tickets are no longer in stock.

A game can also end for other reasons, including when continued sales are no longer economically practical or when sales could negatively affect Second Chance or Bonus Chance drawings.

Players then have one year from the End of Game Announcement date to claim prizes.

Any Lottery prizes that expire become part of the Lottery’s net profit, which is returned to the Commonwealth for distribution among Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns.

Where can Massachusetts Lottery prizes be claimed?

Where winners need to go depends on the size of their prize:

Under $601: Any Lottery Agent location

$601 to $5,000: Mobile cashing through the Mass Lottery app

Up to $103,000: Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester

More than $103,000: Lottery headquarters in Dorchester

Anyone holding older Massachusetts scratch tickets should check them carefully before the deadline to make sure a winning ticket doesn’t expire.

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