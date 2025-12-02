CHARLTON, Mass. — The Charlton Fire Department extinguished a fire inside a cardboard compactor at an Amazon Facility on Monday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., the Charlton Fire Department was dispatched to 53 Sturbridge Road to reports of a fire inside a cardboard compactor. Members of the Charlton Police and Fire Department responded to the scene, alongside mutual aid from Southbridge.

Once on scene, crews confirmed that the building was evacuated and that the fire was in fact in the compactor. Arnie’s Towning was ordered to the scene to pull the compactor away from the building.

Fire crews were able to attack the fire from inside the building and outside. The fire was then quickly brought under control, while crews inspected the building and cleared residual smoke from the building using HVAC units.

0 of 10 Charlton Fire Department extinguished blaze at Amazon facility (Charlton Fire Department) Charlton Fire Department extinguished blaze at Amazon facility (Charlton Fire Department) Charlton Fire Department extinguished blaze at Amazon facility (Charlton Fire Department) Charlton Fire Department extinguished blaze at Amazon facility (Charlton Fire Department) Charlton Fire Department extinguished blaze at Amazon facility (Charlton Fire Department) Charlton Fire Department extinguished blaze at Amazon facility (Charlton Fire Department) Charlton Fire Department extinguished blaze at Amazon facility (Charlton Fire Department) Charlton Fire Department extinguished blaze at Amazon facility (Charlton Fire Department) Charlton Fire Department extinguished blaze at Amazon facility (Charlton Fire Department)

Mutual aid was provided by the following departments:

Charlton Police

Southbridge Fire - Ladder 1

Leicester Fire - Engine 1

Spencer Fire - Engine 1

The town of Charlton gave thanks to all who helped:

The Charlton Fire Department thanks all mutual aid departments, the valuable assistance provided by the Charlton Police Department, who ensured that all employees were safely evacuated from the building and were kept in a safe area away from responding apparatus. In addition, the Charlton Fire Department would like to thank the Charlton Dispatchers for their quick actions during the emergency. Not only did they handle this multi-agency response flawlessly, but they also handled several other emergencies at the same time. The department also commends the on-duty personnel for their professional and swift response, which mitigated the incident preventing the fire from extending into building as well as off-duty personnel who came in from home and assisted on-duty personnel.

The State Fire Marshal and the Charlton Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group