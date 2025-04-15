Charges dropped against 2 men in connection with Patriots fan death after fight at Gillette in 2023

FOXBORO, Mass. — Charges have been dropped against two Rhode Island men in connection with the death of a man at Gillette Stadium during a Patriots Game in 2023.

John D. Vieira, 59, and Justin A. Mitchell, 39, had faced charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct but they were dropped on Monday.

Video showed Vieira and Mitchell getting into a fight with Dale Mooney of New Hampshire.

Mooney, a married father of two who lived in Newmarket, was attending a New England Patriots game on Sunday night game on September.

State police said Mooney was in the stadium’s 308/309 section during the fourth quarter of the game around 11 p.m. when he collapsed after the fight and was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

The Norfolk County DA says Mooney’s cause of death was heart-related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

