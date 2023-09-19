‘We are heartbroken’: Gillette Stadium comments after NH man’s death during Patriots-Dolphins game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Gillette Stadium officials on Tuesday said they are “heartbroken” to learn about the death of a New Hampshire father who died after an “incident” in the stands during Sunday night’s New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game in Foxboro.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game,” Gillette Stadium officials said in a statement. “We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

Authorities are investigating the death of Mooney, a 53-year-old married father of two who lived in Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Mooney suffered an “apparent medical event” in the stadium’s 308/309 section during the fourth quarter of the game around 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Mooney’s wife, Lisa, told Boston 25 News that her husband was a lifelong fan of the Patriots who had been a season-ticket holder for 30 years. She also described him as a “good dad” to their two adult sons.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Dale Mooney and Family (Lisa Mooney)

Lisa Mooney says her husband traveled to Foxborough from their home and attended the Patriots-Dolphins game with friends. She says she was told that her husband was being taunted by several Dolphins fans during the game, leading up to an alleged physical altercation in the 300s section of the stadium.

Video sent to Boston 25 News shows stadium security moving in to break up an apparent scuffle before Mooney lost consciousness.

“It looked like people grabbing and pulling at each other at first at some point in the guy in the Dolphins jersey punched the victim twice in the face and that’s when the victim fell into his seat unconsciousness,” said Joey Kilmartin a witness.

Kilmartin recorded the commotion happening four rows behind him and shared it with investigators right after it happened.

“The guy in the Dolphins jersey got hauled away by police and that’s when everybody noticed something was wrong a minute or so later the guy still hadn’t made any movement it really didn’t look like he was breathing,” said Kilmartin.

Lisa says she believes footage captured at Gillette will prove that her husband did not throw a single punch.

Sources tell Boston 25 News that investigators are now waiting on the Medical Examiner’s findings to help determine if that confrontation played a role in Mooney’s death.

The DA’s office said there are no charges in place at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group