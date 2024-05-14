‘Chaotic scene’: Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle in Auburn, then kicking him

AUBURN, Mass. — An unidentified driver is accused of hitting her boyfriend with a vehicle and then kicking him as bystanders tried to help the bleeding victim after the pedestrian crash, police said.

The woman, who was not identified by police, will be arraigned in Worcester District Court on Tuesday. Police also did not release the charges the woman is facing.

At approximately 12:31 p.m. Monday, Auburn Police received several 911 calls for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 9 Homestead Ave.

When officers arrived, they found “a chaotic scene,” with a male victim on the ground next to a motor vehicle, bleeding from the head and in severe pain,” police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

The female driver had remained in the area and, according to witnesses, “had kicked the victim of the accident as bystanders tried to render aid after the accident,” police said.

Witnesses told responding officers that it appeared as if the driver had purposely hit the victim with her car, police said. Earlier, the pair was seen arguing near a church a short distance from the accident scene.

The victim’s condition was not known on Tuesday.

The driver was arrested. While being interviewed by detectives, she admitted to being in a long-term dating relationship with the victim, police said.

The driver also told detectives “that she had used both drugs and alcohol earlier in the day before striking the male victim,” police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit and Auburn detectives, with assistance from drone operators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

