Central Mass. Housing Alliance: Helping vulnerable residents as temperatures drop

Homelessness is on the rise, with seniors now in need more than ever, according to Leah Bradley of the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance.

Bradley joined Boston 25 News to discuss the crisis, especially the challenges the homeless population faces as the winter temperatures set in.

To help combat homelessness and ensure ample shelter, visit the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance’s website to donate.

