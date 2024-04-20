Centerville woman accused of torturing dog with shock collar

BILLERICA, Mass — A Centerville woman has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty and is accused of torturing a caged dog with a shock collar, Billerica police said Saturday.

Billerica police say they were made aware of videos showing Amanda Cianciulli, 36, abusing a dog under her custody at a Billerica home earlier this year.

Police say Cianciulli used a shock collar to torture a caged dog and struck a dog with an object seven times while holding it down.

Cianciulli handed over possession of four dogs in her care to Billerica Police Animal Control so a veterinarian could examine them, police say. The dogs continue to be under the care of the vet.

Cianciulli was arrested Friday and is being held at the Billerica Police Station.

She will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.

