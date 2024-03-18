Celtics star Jayson Tatum sidelined Monday night vs Pistons with ankle injury

BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons because of a right ankle injury.

It’s the fourth time the team’s leading scorer will be sidelined this season.

Tatum, who is averaging 27.1 points and also leads the team with 8.3 rebounds a game, will join Jrue Holiday as the two starters missing for the Celtics (53-14).

Boston, which has the best record in the league, sat three starters in Sunday night’s 26-point win at Washington. Derrick White (sprained left hand), Kristaps Porzingis (strained right hamstring) and Jaylen Brown (sprained right ankle) all missed that game.

Brown and Porzingis are back in the lineup for the game against the Pistons. Porzingis missed the last five games with a strained right hamstring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

