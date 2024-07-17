Celtics star Jaylen Brown lists Boston penthouse for $4.75M. Take a look inside

BOSTON — Beloved Celtics star Jaylen Brown is selling his Boston penthouse and it could be yours for the price of $4.75 million.

The brick-and-beam industrial-style unit, located on Melcher Street in the city’s Seaport section, comes with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a half bathroom across 2,964 square feet of living space.

The home boasts original wood-beam ceilings that are more than 12 feet tall, exposed brick walls, and factory-sized windows that let in abundant natural light.

A Douglas Elliman real estate listing described the property as “a home for champions” with a spacious living area that is “big enough for very flexible living arrangements.”

The listing also makes note of a full kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, an eat-in island, a powder room, an in-unit washer and dryer, and a 400-square-foot roof deck.

In addition to the array of luxurious amenities, Brown says he’ll leave behind his framed jerseys and basketballs, and autograph the memorabilia for whoever buys the home.

The restaurant Mooo Seaport is located inside the same building, the listing noted.

Interested buyers should contact real estate agent George Sarkis.

