Celtics sign Payton Pritchard to contract extension

BOSTON — Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has officially signed a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

“Payton’s a very good player who has put in the time and added to his game each season that he’s been in Boston,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens.

“On top of that - he’s just a flat-out winner whose toughness, commitment to team, and work ethic are all elite. We’re thrilled that he’s chosen to extend with the C’s.”

Pritchard, the Celtics’ second-longest-tenured player, is entering his seventh NBA season after averaging career highs of 17.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game across 79 appearances, including 50 starts, during the 2025-26 season.

The Celtics selected Pritchard with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group