Celtics reveal full schedule including Jaylen Brown’s return, primetime and holiday showdowns

The Boston Celtics have announced their full upcoming regular-season schedule, including when 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown will make his TD Garden return.

The Celtics will host Jaylen Brown and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on January 21. The Celtics will travel to the City of Brotherly Love on November 10 for their first showdown with old foe LeBron James and co.

The Celtics will open the season in Detroit on October 20.

The Celtics will play in at least 27 nationally televised games this year but could be flexed into more.

The Lakers will make their annual trip to Boston on Tuesday, February 2.

Boston will also play on several holidays this year:

Nov. 27 vs. Atlanta (Black Friday)

Dec. 25 vs. Miami (Christmas Day)

Jan. 1 at Utah (New Year’s Day)

Jan. 18 at Washington (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Feb. 14 vs. Toronto (Valentine’s Day)

March 28 at New Orleans (Easter Sunday)

The full schedule can be viewed below:

Tickets for all Celtics games at TD Garden will be available by 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group