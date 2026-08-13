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Celtics reveal full schedule including Jaylen Brown’s return, primetime and holiday showdowns

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

The Boston Celtics have announced their full upcoming regular-season schedule, including when 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown will make his TD Garden return.

The Celtics will host Jaylen Brown and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on January 21. The Celtics will travel to the City of Brotherly Love on November 10 for their first showdown with old foe LeBron James and co.

The Celtics will open the season in Detroit on October 20.

The Celtics will play in at least 27 nationally televised games this year but could be flexed into more.

The Lakers will make their annual trip to Boston on Tuesday, February 2.

Boston will also play on several holidays this year:

Nov. 27 vs. Atlanta (Black Friday)

Dec. 25 vs. Miami (Christmas Day)

Jan. 1 at Utah (New Year’s Day)

Jan. 18 at Washington (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Feb. 14 vs. Toronto (Valentine’s Day)

March 28 at New Orleans (Easter Sunday)

The full schedule can be viewed below:

Tickets for all Celtics games at TD Garden will be available by 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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