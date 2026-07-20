Boston Celtics announce when Jaylen Brown could make TD Garden return

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have announced their four-game preseason schedule for the 2026-27 NBA season, including a date when Jaylen Brown could make his return to TD Garden.

The Celtics will open preseason play on Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland before coming home to Boston for a pair of matchups.

Boston will host Brown’s new team, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Oct. 10 and the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 14. Brown was recently traded to the 76ers for fellow star Paul George and draft picks.

The preseason schedule concludes on Oct. 16 with a road game against the 76ers in Philadelphia.

All four preseason games will be televised live on NBC Sports Boston, and select preseason games will be broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Additional coverage will be available on Celtics.com and across the team’s social media platforms.

The schedule of games is as follows:

Oct. 8 : at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET (Rocket Arena)

: at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET (Rocket Arena) Oct. 10 : vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

: vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET (TD Garden) Oct. 14 : vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:30 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

: vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:30 p.m. ET (TD Garden) Oct. 16: at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. ET (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

Tickets for the Celtics’ two preseason home games at TD Garden will go on sale Wednesday, July 22, at 1 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Celtics.com/preseasontix.

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