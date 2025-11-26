Several members of the Boston Celtics made their annual visit to Boston Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

The players signed autographs and spoke with more than 50 patients, providing them such much-needed smiles as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving in the hospital.

Celtics players visit Boston Children’s Hospital

Among the players who made the visit was Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who has yet to play this season as he rehabs from a torn Achilles.

“I’ve been in the community and this city for nine years trying to make an impact and I find a lot of joy being a part of these moments getting to meet these kids and their parents,” said Tatum. “Any chance I get to bring some light or joy to their day means the world.”

The Celtics have been making the yearly visit since 2010.

