Celtics owner rocks out at Boston bar with championship trophy

BOSTON — Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck was seen partying with the championship trophy at the Greatest Bar in Boston on Wednesday night.

Wyc’s been partying for several days now, helping lead the banner-raising celebration Tuesday night as the Celtics steamrolled the New York Knicks in their season opener.

The Greatest Bar celebrated their 20th anniversary with a performance by the legendary James Montgomery Band.

Wyc was seen jamming with the band, as he does often, and yes, he brought the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy with him.

