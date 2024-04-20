Celtics-Heat first round playoff schedule

BOSTON — The top-seeded Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Miami advanced by beating the Bulls in last night’s play-in game. This is the third straight season that the Celtics and Heat will meet in the postseason.

The Celtics have only won one of the last three playoff games with the Heat and lost in the first game of the series.

The two teams will square off on Sunday afternoon when the series tips off at TD Garden. Here is the full schedule for the Celtics-Heat first-round playoff series:

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m. at TD Garden

Game 2: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at TD Garden

Game 3: Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at Kaseya Center

Game 4: Monday, April 29 at TBD at Kaseya Center

Game 5 (If necessary): Wednesday, May 1 at TBD at TD Garden

Game 6(If necessary): Friday, May 3 at TBD at Kaseya Center

Game 7(If necessary): Sunday, May 5 at TBD at TD Garden

The Heat will be without star Jimmy Butler who is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury suffered earlier this week.

The Celtics will have a homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. The C’s lost only four games at the Garden all season.

