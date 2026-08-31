Celtics fans, Boston leaders honor Jaylen Brown with block party, key to the city

BOSTON — Celtics fans and Boston city leaders came together on Sunday to honor Jaylen Brown for his contributions to the city.

Brown hosted a block party on Boston Common, drawing hundreds of fans who came out to celebrate the longtime Celtics star.

Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers after spending 10 seasons with the Celtics. During his time in Boston, he helped lead the team to an NBA championship in 2024.

At the celebration, Brown showed off his championship ring and thanked fans for their support throughout his career.

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“When I first got to Boston, none of this I imagined. My grandma and my mom taught me to just dive into my community. So I was never expecting anything like this. So I don’t know what to say. I don’t do stuff for recognition. But I’m so grateful that so many people are showing so much love. So just know the feeling is mutual,” Brown said.

Brown was also presented with a key to the city in recognition of his impact both on and off the court.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended the celebration, thanking Brown and showing her support.

Wu also presented Brown with a street sign bearing the name “Jaylen Brown Way.”

Brown posted on X after the event, saying, “God is crazy.”

Brown will return to Boston on January 21 when the Celtics are set to face off against the 76ers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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