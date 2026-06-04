Two Mass. sisters give birth on same day, same hospital

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two sisters from Oxford gave birth hours apart on the same day at the same hospital.

Dalina Hanna and her older sister, Jouliana Fazah both had their babies on May 23, one has a baby girl at 12:34 a.m. and the other a baby boy at 10:09 p.m.

“For some reason, we had a feeling that we would both have the baby the same day,” says Dalina Hanna, But when it actually happened, “I was in shock”.

Dalina went to the hospital early Friday morning to be induced after going past her due date of May 15.

She delivered her daughter, Maria Magdalena El-Houssan, at 12:34 a.m. Saturday.

Later that morning, her sister Jouliana Fazah, age 33, stopped by to meet the baby.

After visiting, Fazah water broke in the car, her due date was May 17.

Her husband immediately turned the car around, and that evening, Jouliana naturally delivered her son, Jack Fazah.

“Everyone was shocked. They could not believe that this happened the way that it did,” says Jouliana, who also has two daughters.

The sisters were placed in neighboring postpartum rooms.

“Our parents were going between the rooms… they didn’t know which baby to pick up first,” Dalina said.

The sisters, who have always been close despite their five-year age difference, call their children “twin cousins”.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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