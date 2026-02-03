Celebration of life planned for service dog who helped Boston Marathon bombing survivor

A well-known service dog will be honored this weekend during a celebration of life event following his death after 13 years.

Rescue, a service dog partnered with Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jessica Kensky, became widely known and beloved through the children’s book Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship

The book tells the story of Kensky’s recovery after the 2013 bombing and how Rescue helped her adjust to life after receiving her first prosthetic limb. Kensky co-authored the book with her husband, Patrick Downes, who also survived the bombing.

Kensky joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh during Boston 25 News Now at 3 pm to talk about the impact Rescue had on her life. Kavanaugh first interviewed Kensky in 2018 when the book was published.

Rescue was provided to Kensky through NEADS World Class Service Dogs, an organization based in Princeton that trains and places service dogs with people who have disabilities.

A Celebration of Life honoring Rescue will be held Saturday, Feb. 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square. The event is intended to recognize Rescue’s legacy, and the role service dogs play in supporting people through major life transitions.

