Celebrating Halloween in Salem? What to know if you’re heading to the Witch City

SALEM, Mass. — Salem is gearing up for another massive Halloween celebration today.

Last year, more than 87,000 visitors flooded the Witch City on October 31, and similar crowds are expected again.

Visitors are advised to plan ahead, use public transportation, and expect delays due to high foot traffic and limited parking.

🚆 Getting There

To help manage the influx, Salem’s mayor is urging visitors to use public transportation.

MBTA trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line will run on a normal weekday schedule, with trains to and from Salem running every 30 minutes.

A special $10 Halloween ticket is available today, covering round-trip travel to and from Salem.

Ferry service from Boston will operate five times throughout the day.

The final trains out of Salem are to Boston at 11:05 p.m., to Newburyport at 12:22 a.m., and to Rockport at 12:30 a.m.

🛣️ Road Closures

The Salem Police Department has announced road closures across the city.

Some of the posted street closures include Federal Street, Essex Street, Front Street, Hawthorne Boulevard, Derby Street, Charter Street, and Lafayette Street.

See the full closure map below:

Salem road closures for Halloween

🌬️ Weather Watch

Tonight’s drone show, scheduled for 9:30 p.m., could be impacted by wind.

City officials say they’ll make a final decision this afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect in Massachusetts, with gusts of up to 55 mph expected.

🎃Halloween Safety

See something, say something.

Call the Salem Police at (978) 744-1212

Please remember:

Be safe, considerate, and use common sense.

Be prepared to leave at the end of the evening. The party concludes after the drone show.

Do not bring weapons, real or fake, to Salem on Halloween.

👻Haunted Happenings

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group