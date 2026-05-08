Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month with Karma Asian Fusion

Mass. — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the impact, culture, and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the country.

One local restaurant owner and chef who is helping share that culture through food is Iverson Guo, founder of Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine.

A first-generation Chinese immigrant and master sushi chef, Guo built the restaurant group from the ground up while staying committed to authenticity and innovation.

He recently returned from Japan after completing advanced sushi training, sharpening the traditional techniques that inspire Karma’s menu.

Guo says every sushi dish begins with a technique-first philosophy rooted in Japanese craftsmanship, then elevated with modern touches like caviar, truffle, and French-inspired sauces.

Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine now has locations in Wellesley, Winchester, Burlington, Concord, Westford, and Andover.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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