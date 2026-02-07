‘Celebrate responsibly’: Boston Police remind fans to stay safe during Super Bowl

BOSTON — As the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks on Super Bowl Sunday, Boston Police are reminding fans to celebrate responsibly.

Police announced Friday that they will increase patrols and focus on daily calls for service, licensed premises, large crowds and large parties.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of our community. No violence, destruction of property, public drinking, or public consumption of marijuana will be tolerated,” police said in a statement.

“Our City will not allow a small number of excessive revelers to ruin the evening for true fans,” police said. “Our officers work cooperatively with locations licensed to serve alcohol to ensure laws are enforced.”

Police said public transit, ride-share services, taxis, and designated drivers are smart alternatives to drinking and driving.

“Please take advantage of them. Do not ruin your celebration by hurting yourself or others,” police said.

Police compiled a list of things to avoid:

Don’t drink and drive

Don’t drink alcohol if you are underage and don’t procure alcohol for minors – both are against the law.

Don’t have large parties. Be a good neighbor. Boston Police will take notice of disturbances.

Don’t fly drones without proper FAA approvals and documentation

Police urged the public to “Stay indoors, stay together, have a fun, safe celebration!”

Police also urged the public to watch out for:

Drink spiking

Extremely cold temperatures – dress accordingly and limit time outdoors

Rambunctious crowds

Stolen or compromised cell phones: Keep your phone safe and out of the hands of strangers: theft of personal or financial information is a real threat

“The BPD is also cheering for the New England Patriots, however, our prime focus is that all sports fans enjoy the game and that the City is peaceful and without incident,” police said.

Police listed some of the city’s planned parking, motor vehicle, and pedestrian restrictions for Super Bowl Sunday.

The Boston Transportation Department has posted the following traffic restrictions “Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday”:

BRIGHTON AREA

Brighton Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Allston Street

Harvard Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Cambridge Street

KENMORE SQUARE AREA

Bay State Road: Both sides, from Beacon Street to Granby Street

Beacon Street: Both sides from Massachusetts Ave to Park Drive

Boylston St: Both sides, from Massachusetts Ave to Brookline Ave (incl. DCR areas)

Brookline Ave: Both sides, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Rd

Burlington Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Commonwealth Ave: Both sides, both roadways, from Massachusetts Ave to BU Bridge

Deerfield Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Fullerton Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Granby Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road.

Ipswich Street: Both sides, from Boylston St at Hemenway St to Boylston St (Sunoco Gas Station)

Jersey Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Park Drive

KENMORE SQUARE

Both sides, both roadways, from Kenmore/Raleigh Sts to Deerfield/Beacon Sts

Kilmarnock Street: Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Park Drive

Lansdowne Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Newbury St Extension: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Charles Gate West

Overland Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Park Drive (DCR Roadway): Left side, Left roadway (Roberto Clemente Park side) from Agassiz Road to opposite Kilmarnock Street

Raleigh Street: Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue

Sherborn Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Silber Way: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Van Ness Street: Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey St: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

NORTHEASTERN AREA

Hemenway Street: Both sides, from Forsyth Street to Boylston Street

Westland Avenue: Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

FANEUIL HALL AREA

Congress Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to State Street

Hanover Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Surface Road

New Chardon St: Both sides, from Cambridge St to Merrimac St./Congress St.

North Street: Both sides, from Surface Road to Congress Street

Union Street: Both sides, from North Street to Hanover Street

NORTH STATION AREA

Canal Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street

Causeway Street: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street

STREET CLOSURES FOR SUNDAY, FEB. 8 AT 9 P.M. TO MONDAY, FEB. 9 AT 1 A.M.:

Commonwealth Ave: From B.U Bridge to Massachusetts Ave. both sides

Brookline Av: From Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim road, except for garages/parking lots that have no other exit to another public way. – All vehicles exiting under this condition shall turn in a southerly direction towards Park Drive

Boylston Street: From Pilgrim Road to Westland Avenue

Ipswich St.: From Boylston St. (at Hemenway St.) to Boylston St. (at Park Drive)

Lansdowne Street: From Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Van Ness Street: From Ipswich St. to Jersey St., from Jersey St to Kilmarnock St

Jersey St: From Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

“Have fun and be safe! Go Patriots!” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

