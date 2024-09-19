CDC director talks with Boston 25 about EEE, Covid and other health concerns heading into fall

BOSTON — Concerns about Eastern equine encephalitis in Massachusetts are the highest in years. There have been four cases of the mosquito-born virus reported in the state so far this year.

Several towns are at elevated risk levels and limiting outdoor activity from dusk to dawn.

EEE is one of the health concerns that has the attention of the country’s highest public health organization.

Centers for Disease Control Director Mandy Cohen spoke with Boston 25 on Thursday morning, and she offered tips about how Massachusetts residents can stay safe from EEE and other viruses including Covid and flu during the fall season.

Here is a transcript of the interview with Cohen:

Boston 25: Is there a reason behind the outbreak of EEE we’re seeing, or is it just the cyclical nature of things?

Cohen: With EEE, it continues to be a rare mosquito-born disease, but it does have a cyclical nature. That’s why back in the early Spring, public health officials were warning that we may see more cases this year. I know we’ve seen those four cases in the Massachusetts area. But it continues to be rare. But there are things folks can do to protect themselves: Wearing bug spray, making sure to get rid of standing water, making sure that we are wearing long sleeves, long pants, whenever possible.

Boston 25: As we get into the fall, it’s Covid and flu season. Are there indications that this is going to be a bad season for either one of those, or both?

Cohen: Every year as we get into winter, we know we are going to see more viruses circulating. As we look at the southern hemisphere, which gets their flu season before us, we think it’s going to be pretty typical.

But that does mean, particularly for people over 65 and for our younger kids, flu could continue to cause folks to go to the hospital, get sick, lose their lives. That’s why vaccines are the best way to defend yourself against these viruses. So we’re recommending everyone over the age of 6 months: Get that updated flu shot, and don’t forget about an updated COVID shot.

Boston 25: People will hear your recommendation but a lot of people will ignore that. They think they don’t need the shot because either they just recently maybe had Covid or maybe they don’t think that the shot works out for them anymore. They’re sort of a little bit of a flu shot overload, if you will, maybe flu shot and Covid shot fatigue. What’s your advice to those people who are skeptical for whatever reason it may be?

Cohen: I know we all want to leave Covid in our rear-view mirror. But it’s still here with us, and if you look at it head to head with flu, it it still causing more hospitalizations and more death than flu over the years. So if you’re someone who’s been used to getting your flu shot and particularly if you’re someone who’s over 65, (you) really need to get that updated Covid shot. It’s matched to the changes in the virus.

And remember our protection decreases over time, so you want to boost yourself up and make sure you’re going into the winter months (with the) best protection you can. And even for those of us under 65, you don’t want long COVID. No one wants to be sick but certainly not for a long time and vaccines are one of our best ways of preventing folks from getting long COVID as well.

Boston 25: And for those who may not be sure, are curious or concerned, you can get both at the same time, the COVID shot and the flu shot, correct?

Cohen: Absolutely (you) can get both at the same time, different arms, all good to get in the same day. Then you’re one appointment and done.

Boston 25: Another type of flu we’re hearing about is the avian flu that’s impacting dairy farms. Of course, we have a lot of those here in New England. What steps are being taken to protect workers on those farms?

Cohen: We are doing a lot of work and have for decades to make sure that we are following, tracking and prepared for avian flu. We have seen more avian flu this year. And to make sure that we are protecting farm workers, this is where getting your seasonal flu vaccine is really important. Make sure that we’re not seeing flu and the seasonal flu and avian at the same time.

So we’re really going to be working with our farm workers to make sure they’re protected. And of course making sure that they have access to testing, making sure that they’re using the protective equipment that keeps them safe. So work (is) ongoing here. We’re all working hard to make sure that we are staying ahead of viruses, because as we’ve all learned from Covid, these viruses can change and become an issue for us. We don’t want to see that happen. (It’s) important for us to take steps to protect ourselves and each other.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group