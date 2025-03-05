Caught on video: Worcester County, Mass. State police collaborate to stop car chase

AUBURN — A wild day for police officers in Worcester County.

At approximately 7:08 AM, officers of the Charlton Police Department had a car fail to stop when attempting to pull them over, resulting in a high-speed chase.

The suspect, driving a 2016 Black Toyota Camry, was heading North on Main Street towards the Oxford Police Station.

Oxford police began to prepare to deploy stop-stick devices, but the vehicle sped right by, traveling upwards of 80 miles per hour. Oxford police then joined in on the chase.

The suspect’s car traveled Northbound, where officers in the area of 732 Main Street successfully deployed stop-sticks, deflating the car’s tires. However, despite this, the car continued to travel on Route 20.

At this point, members of the Oxford, Charlton, and Auburn Police Department and members of the Massachusetts State Police were all in on the chase.

The suspect finally came to a stop and was successfully taken into custody.

Upon review of surveillance footage, Oxford police observed the suspect driving erratically onto a sidewalk and onto Main Street.

“TEAM WORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK,” The Oxford Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

If you were out and about today in the area of the center of Oxford up to route 20 in Auburn, and saw a lot of police activity, here’s why……. Charlton PD had a failure to stop (car chase), the suspect fled, putting lives in danger, BUT was eventually caught, tires deflated and all. PRESS RELEASE TO FOLLOW A BIT LATER TODAY….. Officer Richie “stop sticks” Fairbanks is a stop stick ninja. Don’t flee when he’s on duty. Strong collaboration between YOUR; Charlton PD, Oxford PD Auburn PD and MSP - TEAM WORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK Posted by Oxford Police Department Massachusetts on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The driver will be summoned to Dudley District Court on charges of Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and he was issued a citation. Additional charges may be filed by Charlton, Auburn, and the Massachusetts State Police.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

