Caught on camera: Video shows raging flames engulfing truck, halting traffic on Mass. Pike

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A box truck burst into flames on the Massachusetts Turnpike during the Thursday morning commute, prompting a closure of part of the highway for hours.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on the westbound side of Interstate 90 at mile marker 102.4 in the town of Westborough around 8 a.m., according to the Westborough Fire Department.

Video shared by the department showed raging flames and black smoke billowing from the burning truck.

MassDOT urged drivers to avoid the area because two right westbound lanes were closed due to the emergency response.

The highway didn’t fully reopen until just before 1:30 p.m.

Final update: all lanes now open. https://t.co/aSlUdWBUO2 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 12, 2026

A Boston 25 traffic camera showed vehicles backed up for miles.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

