Caught on camera: Suspects smash through glass, steal merch in 3rd break-in at Franklin smoke shop

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Police in Franklin have launched another investigation after a trio of suspects were caught on camera smashing their way inside a smoke shop and stealing merchandise on Wednesday morning in what is the third break-in at the business in recent weeks.

Officers responding to a call for a possible break-in at the Moonlight Smoke Shop at 447 East Central Street just before 7:45 a.m. learned the store’s glass door had been shattered, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Surveillance video shared by the department showed three individuals, dressed in black, kicking a hole through the door and stuffing various items into bags.

Franklin break-in (Franklin Police Department)

A witness told investigators that the suspects fled the scene in a blue vehicle. A subsequent search of the immediate area proved unsuccessful.

The owner of Moonlight Smoke Shop, Hardik Patel, told Boston 25 News that this incident marks the third break-in in the last six weeks. The shop was previously hit by break-ins on March 10 and Feb. 4.

Police say they charged three juveniles with stealing cash and several vape products in connection with the Feb. 4 incident. The March 10 incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects from Wednesday’s break-in is urged to contact Franklin police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group