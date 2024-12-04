Caught on camera: Snowboarder narrowly escapes avalanche on NH’s Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A snowboarder narrowly escaped getting buried by an early-season avalanche on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington in a close call recently caught on camera.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center shared a video on social media that showed the snowboarder riding down Chicken Rock Gully in Tuckerman Ravine when a small avalanche occurred close behind.

The MWAC said the snowboarder triggered the avalanche on Nov. 29 after 12 inches of snow fell on Thanksgiving and overnight wind gusts that reached 50 mph.

Because the terrain where the avalanche happened is “relatively low-angle,” the snowboarder continued down the mountain as the debris slowed, escaping to safety, according to the MWAC.

The MWAC also warned that “even small avalanches can have big consequences.”

“It’s avalanche season! Even small avalanches can have big consequences, especially in the early season. Exposed rocks, ice, trees, and terrain traps can compound the risk of triggering an avalanche,” the MWAC said in an Instagram post. “Always be prepared to make your own snowpack assessments and decisions during the entire season but especially now, as less public avalanche information is available.”

The MWAC said it’s still “weeks away” from publishing a daily forecast.

