WATCH: Moose caught on video in swimming pool in New Hampshire, walks away when officers arrive

BEDFORD, N.H. — It’s not every day that local pool owners see a moose wading in water in their back yard.

But on Thursday morning, that’s exactly what responding police officers saw moving around in an inground pool outside a Bedford home.

Cell phone video captured a large moose in the pool -- and officers lifting the pool cover to help the moose get out.

“I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation,” Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement.

“We’re pleased that no people or animals were harmed in this incident,” Douidi said.

At around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, police and firefighters were dispatched to a home on Riddle Drive for a report of a moose in a swimming pool.

When first responders arrived, they found the adult moose in the pool under a pool cover.

First responders removed the cover to help the moose to get out of the pool.

The moose then walked out of the pool on its own and left the area.

