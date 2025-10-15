Cat stuck in tree for three days rescued in New Hampshire

NEW LONDON, NH — A cat stuck in a tree for three days was rescued in New Hampshire.

According to the New London Fire Department, firefighters don’t usually respond to these types of calls, but made an exception because of how long the cat had been stranded.

The cat, named Meow Meow, was up too high for firefighters to reach her, so crews had to use climbing gear.

Meow Meow was lowered and reunited with her family by firefighter Philip.

