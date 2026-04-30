Cat rescued after firefighters knock down fire at Framingham residence

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A cat was rescued on Wednesday afternoon after firefighters knocked down flames at a residence in Framingham.
Crews responded to 185 Irving Street after the Fire Prevention Officer observed smoke emitting from the building while driving by. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher says a working fire was called in.
Crews responded right away and were able to extinguish the flames that were on the outside of the building before it had a chance to spread.
No injuries were reported, and a cat was rescued from the roof of the building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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