FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A cat was rescued on Wednesday afternoon after firefighters knocked down flames at a residence in Framingham.

Cat rescued after firefighters knock down fire at Framingham residence (Framingham Fire Department)

Crews responded to 185 Irving Street after the Fire Prevention Officer observed smoke emitting from the building while driving by. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher says a working fire was called in.

Crews responded right away and were able to extinguish the flames that were on the outside of the building before it had a chance to spread.

No injuries were reported, and a cat was rescued from the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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