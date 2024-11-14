Casting directors searching for ‘distinctive’ faces for an A24 feature film shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Want to be in movies? Have a ‘distinctive’ face? Well, look no further. You might be just the person that A24 is looking for, as they are shooting a feature film in Boston.

The film is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, who is known for his films “Dream Scenario,” starring Nicolas Cage, and “Sick of Myself,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film will be shot until the end of November in Boston, you must be at least 18 years old and live in Boston to sign up.

To learn more and sign up, visit this link here.

