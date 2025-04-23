Casino workers help save dog that had been tied to train tracks in Everett

A dog who had seemingly been tied to train tracks in Everett is safe and sound due to the intervention of two workers at Encore Casino.

Two Encore employees noticed the tiny dog lingering near MBTA Commuter Rail tracks in a secluded spot behind the casino on Tuesday, said Everett Animal Control.

Officials say the two workers also noticed that the dog’s leash had seemingly been attached to the tracks but that the dog had chewed through it.

With the help of Everett firefighters, animal control was able to reach the area and save the dog. Everett police also helped by tracking the incoming trains.

Anyone who has any information on the situation or saw anything suspicious is asked to call Everett Police at 617-387-1212 or email Stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group