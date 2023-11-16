Carlos Asencio, man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Worcester is expected to take plea deal

WORCESTER, Mass. — The man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend inside a Worcester restaurant in 2019 is due back in court on Thursday for a plea-deal as this horrific case of domestic violence closes its final chapter.

Carlos Asencio was sentenced to life in prison back in June for the murder of his former work colleague and ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski.

Before the brutal attack at O’Connors Restaurant in July 2019, police accused Asencio of breaking into Dabrowski’s home in Ayer, MA, in the middle of the night and attacking her months earlier. But Dabrowski fought him off in that first attack, police said.

Asencio then tracked Dabrowski by taping a cell phone to her car and followed her to the restaurant in Worcester where he entered with two large knives stabbing her 58 times.

25 Investigates: The Murder of Amanda Dabrowski

Asencio is expected to take a plea deal for the home invasion on Thursday to serve on top of his life sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group