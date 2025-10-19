Carjacking involving stolen vehicle under investigation in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — A carjacking involving a stolen vehicle is under investigation in Norwood.

According to police, the incident took place in the area of 2606 Village Road West around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the vehicle that was stolen during the incident has since been recovered.

The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

