Car with two children inside stolen in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, RI — A car with two children inside was stolen in Pawtucket.

The incident occurred outside the CVS store on Smithfield Avenue and was captured on surveillance video.

Video shows a woman getting out of the car, walk inside the bank next to CVS, before the suspect pulled up in another vehicle.

According to police, after the carjacker realized the children were inside, he returned them to the CVS before fleeing in the stolen car.

Police confirmed the suspect dropped off the two children near the pharmacy.

Both children, who are under the age of 10, were unharmed, according to police.

In recent weeks, several other cars have also been stolen, prompting an investigation to determine whether these incidents are connected.

Police in Rhode Island reported that this incident was part of a string of car thefts, with a total of three cars stolen across different towns the same night.

The other cars were stolen in North Providence and Lincoln.

The vehicle stolen in North Providence was recovered.

Authorities are still searching for the others stolen and asking anyone with information to contact the Pawtucket Police Department by calling (401) 727-9100.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

