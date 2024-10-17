Car stolen from Dover driveway found in Somerville thanks to owner’s tracking app, police say

SOMERVILLE, Mass, — A car that was stolen from a driveway in Dover early Thursday morning was recovered many miles away in Somerville thanks to the owner’s vehicle tracking app, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from a home in Dover around 3 a.m. learned multiple suspects were involved in the theft of a Mercedes, according to the Dover Police Department.

Police said that officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued driving into Needham before getting onto the highway and accelerating away at an “unsafe speed.”

Due to safety concerns, officers stopped pursuing the vehicle and alerted the Massachusetts State Police.

The owner of the vehicle, who was tracking its location in real-time, later told police that their Mercedes was in Somerville., according to police.

The vehicle has since been returned to the Dover Police Department for processing.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the theft.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

