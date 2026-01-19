Car slams through the front of Shrewsbury police station

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Police are responding and investigating after a car slammed into the front of the Shrewsbury police station on Monday afternoon.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle entirely within the police station.

Police had the front of the station roped off as they investigated.

Car crashes directly into Shrewsbury Police Station. Updates to come.@CommunityAdNews pic.twitter.com/EroDIt6zHp — Evan Walsh (@evanjrwalsh) January 19, 2026

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene.

