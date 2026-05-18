Car damaged after man throws bricks from roof of building in Boston

BOSTON — A car was damaged after someone threw bricks off a building in Boston.

Police say they were called to North Hampton Street just after 10:30 last night following reports of a male tossing bricks into the street.

Upon arrival, they found one car with a cracked windshield and bricks piled in the street.

Investigators determined that the man throwing the bricks was a resident inside the building and that roof access was only possible through the suspect’s apartment window.

Police found the man and determined he needed to be brought to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No one was hurt in the incident and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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