Car crashes into McDonald’s in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A driver crashed their vehicle into the entrance of a McDonald’s restaurant in Lawrence on Sunday.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed a black SUV partially lodged inside the fast-food eatery on Broadway, with debris scattered on the ground.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the wreck or what caused the driver to lose control.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Lawrence Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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