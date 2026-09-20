Police looking to ID person they say was involved in South End assault

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person they say was involved in an assault in the city’s South End.

The alleged assault took place shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8, in the area of 30 Dalton Street, according to police.

Police issued a photo of the person they’re looking for.

South End Assault Suspect Boston police are looking for a person they claimed was involved in an assault in Boston's South End.

“The suspect was with another party, also identified as a white male, 20-30 years of age, about 6’0″, possibly wearing a black shirt. The suspects fled down Scotia Street from Dalton Street," police said in a release.

Anyone with any information is asked to give Boston Police a call at 617-343-5619, or at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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