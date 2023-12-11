Car catches fire inside parking garage at Mass General Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A car inside the patient parking garage at Mass General Waltham caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations and an emergency response.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at the facility on Second Avenue around 11 a.m. quickly extinguished the burning vehicle.

Access to Second Avenue, Bear Hill Road, and to and from Interstate 95 onto Winter Street area wasn’t available during the emergency response.

“The area of the building nearest to the incident was briefly evacuated, and no major injuries have been reported,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement.

MGH noted that delays related to the fire resulted in some patient appointments being rescheduled.

The Cambridge Fire Department assisted Waltham firefighters with the response.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

