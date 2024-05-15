Car bursts through front of Saugus nail salon

SAUGUS, Mass — A car crashed through a Saugus business Wednesday, scattering debris throughout the store.

Emergency crews could be seen working to pry the white Merdedes luxury E-class sedan out of the front of Lavanda nail salon on Broadway around noon.

A tow truck removed the car shortly around noon, leaving a gaping hole in the center of the nail salon facade behind. Debris of glass and brick covered the floor.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash.

