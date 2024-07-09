Cape Cod tourist plans to invest and help family after winning Mega Millions prize

One lucky tourist will end her Cape Cod vacation with some extra spending money, after she purchased a winning scratch off ticket in Hyannis.

Patricia Dellamorte of Fort Myers, Florida became the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize after a drawing on Friday.

She collected her prize on Monday, July 8, receiving a one-time payment of $1,000,000 before taxes.

Dellamorte said she plans on investing and helping her family with the winnings.

She bought the winning ticket at Cumberland Farms on Iyannough Road in Hyannis. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group