Cape Cod sex offender accused of filming woman in fitting room at Mass. Target held on $5K bail

WAREHAM, Mass. — A registered Level 2 sex offender accused of filming a woman changing in a fitting room at a local Target was ordered held on $5,000 bail, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Gregory Mattos, 37, of Mashpee, pleaded not guilty in Wareham District Court to one count of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Tuesday afternoon.

Mattos was placed on $5,000 cash bail and was ordered to stay away from Target store locations and have no contact with the victim. He had not made bail as of 3:15 p.m.

Prosecutors had asked the court to hold Mattos on $50,000 cash bail.

On Monday, Wareham Police responded to a report of a suspicious person recording a woman at a Target store fitting room located at Wareham Crossing, Cruz said.

Officers met with the victim at the store, where she told them she noticed a cell phone being held over the fitting room stall in which she was trying on bathing suits, police wrote in their report.

The victim added that the phone remained in place for at least a minute and the unknown suspect had left the store by the time she reported the incident to Target personnel.

Store surveillance video provided to law enforcement showed a man in a gray hoodie enter the fitting room area at 2:23 p.m. before exiting the area four minutes later and leaving the store without making a purchase.

Video footage also showed the suspect leave the area on a bright orange and black moped.

Store personnel recognized the man “as a frequent customer who often lingered near the fitting rooms occasionally ‘for hours’ but stated this was the first complaint of this nature,” the police report states.

About an hour after the incident, police found the suspect, later identified as Mattos, while he was fishing in the area of 1033 Main St. and arrested him.

A female officer then transported him to the police station for booking, police wrote. During the ride to the station, Mattos repeatedly tried to engage the female officer in conversation.

“He explained he did not want a female to transport him before stating ‘women like you are why this stuff happens to them,’” the police officer noted in her report.

Investigators seized his cell phone and requested a search warrant for its contents, police said.

Mattos is registered as a Level 2 Sex Offender, according to police.

He was a suspect in a similar event on April 6, 2016, where he was seen trying to photograph a female in the dressing room of RUE 21, police said.

Mattos is due back in court on June 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group